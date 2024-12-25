'AITA for not wanting my wife and mother-in-law to keep reminding me to 'keep my voice down' before every family gathering?'

Tell your wife to go on her own. Celebrate at home and be as damn loud as want.

malnek

NTA. Why do you keep going to these things? You only live once, spend time were you feel welcome.

Low-Act8667

As a fellow loud talker I feel this. I have to police myself at work, in social situations, etc. It's hard when it comes from someone else...especially when they seem to be ganging up on you. Tell your wife it hurt you. But, as an adult who is self-aware, you do have to watch yourself in the presence of others if you want to.

BlossomingPosy17