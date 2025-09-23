'AITA for not wanting to name our son after my wife's late brother?' UPDATED 5X

You also shouldn't angelicize the dead either. Imagine when your kid can talk and he asks who he's named after. "Well son you're named after your scheming uncle"

"Can I have a story about him" "Hoho this one time he needed money so he broke in and stole our TV. Hahaha such an incurable trickster that one!"

Like what the actual fudge??? Can you imagine what that could do to a psyche of a child. He should have the chance to determine his own identity. If your wife wants to honor him there are better ways. Your son is not a replacement or chance of redemption for the failed life of her brother. This is not a unilateral decision.

ABeggyChooser wrote: