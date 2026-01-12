"AITA for 'not warning' my diabetic friend about our trip?"

My friend, sister, and I went out to major city near us for my birthday, where yes there are busses and the subway but usually its still better to walk if its not across the city. I invited this friend to a free trip to a museum, and explicitly told her we would be leaving our town at 9:30, arriving in city at 11, leaving at 5:30 and getting home for about 7.

At the beginning of the day, I make sure to tell her I have extra snacks in case she needs to fix her blood sugars, with both fast and long acting carbs. She also has some trouble with a leg injury, but my sister has a pretty bad one that flares up and I have a minor one, so I figured she would be comfortable telling us if she needed to stop.