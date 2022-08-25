Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to wear a dress at sister's wedding

For the bride and groom, their wedding is the most important thing in the world, but for everyone else, it's kind of a pain in the (you know where.) Spending money on gifts, missing out on regular weekend plans, and dressing up in fancy clothes you'll only wear once are all kind of an imposition. We suck it up and do it because we want to support and celebrate the biggest day of our family and friends' lives.

Reddit user u/IchHasseRose is a lifelong tomboy who does not want to abide by her sister's request to buy and wear a pink dress for her upcoming wedding. Everyone else in the family thinks she's just being difficult by wanting to wear a suit.

Now, this sister is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for refusing to wear a pink dress to my sister's wedding?"

She writes:

I (30F) f*cking hate dresses. Maybe it comes from being a tomboy in a conservative household, or having to wear my sister's hand-me-downs growing up. I don't know, but I hate it. My taste in fashion is not feminine in the slightest.