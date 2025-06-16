'AITA for not wishing my boyfriend a Happy Father’s Day?'

I specifically asked if he wanted to wake up early to do gifts and he said no, he would wait until I got home. This morning, about an hour before I was leaving, he told me his daughter wanted to do the gifts in the morning. I reminded him of our plan and that I had already explained it to her. He got noticeably upset and fully ignored me when I left later.

He’d already had an attitude and didn’t even reply when I said good morning but this made it even worse. I still tried to make the rest of the day special. When I got home I brought his favorite drink/snack.