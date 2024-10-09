'AITA for not withdrawing a child support dispute my ex initiated because she now has cancer?'

Every year, we exchange salary, insurance information, and any up coming activities the kids may have for the year. Even when we reached 50/50 custody I have to pay child support due to the differences in our salaries.

The whole process was tense and we almost had to get lawyers, but we made it through. She started openly dating the affair partner as soon as divorce was granted. They lasted a couple of years until he found her cheating AGAIN with a coworker! Luckily the kids were too young to remember any of it now.

Around the time they broke up, I started dating my now second wife. She is supportive of me and treats my kids like they were hers. My ex started throwing fits about anything she possibly could and being really cold in general.