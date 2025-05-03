Betrayed brother rejects nephew named after him following brother's affair with childhood sweetheart. AITA?

"AITA for wanting nothing to do with the child my brother is having with my ex and refusing to acknowledge them naming their kid after me?"

I (20m) dated my now ex-best friend Alia (20f) from age 13 to 17. We'd been best friends since pre-k and I adored her. I thought we'd get married as adults and have a family. But then I found out she was cheating with my brother (19m currently).

My relationship with both of them was over when I found out and it was messy for months. Alia wanted me back. She told me she made a mistake and we were meant to be together.

My brother wanted me to see it as a mistake at first but then he wanted Alia and he told me he fell in love with her and wanted me to accept it and support them being together. Then Alia wanted my brother.