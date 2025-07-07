'AITA for now keeping secrets from my grandma?' 'She ruined the gender reveal.'

She didn't care for my answer and told everyone in our church (we have a VERY small town/community) the gender this morning when I wasn't around. Church members just began walking to me saying congratulations on baby's gender! My sister saw I was obviously distraught and told my grandma to stop telling people which upset her more.

Now I feel I can no longer share information about my baby without her going behind my back and telling everyone every little detail. My father says I am overreacting because "this baby is all she has."

She already has three other great grandchildren she was nothing to do with. AITA for not wanting her involved in my progress anymore? I just want information released when I'm comfortable to.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Adorable_Click9074 said: