Nursing student claps back at supervisor for making a comment about her posture. AITA?

NTA. I have scoliosis too, although it's less severe than yours. I sometimes get comments that I "sit funny", and when I tell them about my condition, they are chill about it. Your boss calling you asshole in a similar situation makes no sense.

edebby said:

NTA. So what, he expected you to lower your head and accept his amazing observation about your posture? Or did he expect you to thank him for pointing it out? That was IMO the best way to let him know that the posture he objects was due to disability and not something you could control. And talking about being sensitive lol, nothing you said make you sound like an AH to me.