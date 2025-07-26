Anniversary plans canceled as groom still can't forgive wife's wedding joke; 'What kind of marriage starts with deception?' AITA?

"Wife says I need to get over it, but I can't stop obsessing over a prank that ruined my wedding experience and left me furious. AITA?"

I had an amazing wedding experience that was completely ruined by a prank my wife and friends played during the garter removal. AITA for refusing to let it go?

During the reception, we were doing all of the usual wedding games. Eventually, I was told it was time to do the garter removal. As everyone gathered around us in the middle of the dance floor, my wife was sitting in a chair and my friends brought out a blindfold and told me I would be doing the garter removal blindfolded.

I should have been suspicious at their grins, but I'd had some drinks, wasn't suspecting anything, put it on, and tried to be a good sport about it, as everyone seemed like they were having a great time, myself included.