OCD husband wants to divorce Perimenopausal wife after she 'splits his head open.' AITA? Released from HOSPITAL + CONCLUDED.

When this man is furious with his wife and wants to leave her immediately, he asks Reddit:

(OP has now provided a major udpate about the aftermath of the hospitalization.)

Before we provide you with the major update, let's review the original post!

"AITAH (50m) for wanting to divorce my wife (45f) because she caused me to go to the ER?"

Bit long, sorry in advance. I now see how easy it is when writing down your thoughts. As I always wondered why people wrote so much. So my wife (45f) and I (50m) have been married for almost 20 yrs. We have a 16 yr old daughter, and life has been pretty good.

We've had our ups and downs like any marriage. But we worked together through it. We have even done MC a couple of times to get ourselves on the right track. (Mostly IRL stuff and feeling like roomates).