"AITA for offending the school nurse when I said that I would change my son's bandages?"

My 11yo son went hiking and fell down a hill this weekend and got really cut up. For some reason there was a lot of broken glass. He spent the night in the hospital and looks like a burn victim. He wasn't wearing a shirt.

He was cleared for school and wanted to go to show off his cuts. The doctor said the bandages need to be changed twice a day. My son isn't going to do that by himself and one of the changes has to be when he's in school. I had to explain this to the VP because I didn't want anyone to think something else happened to my kid.