'AITA for offending the school nurse when I said that I would change my son's bandages?'

My 11yo son went hiking and fell down a hill this weekend and got really cut up. For some reason there was a lot of broken glass. He spent the night in the hospital and looks like a burn victim. He wasn't wearing a shirt.
He was cleared for school and wanted to go to show off his cuts. The doctor said the bandages need to be changed twice a day. My son isn't going to do that by himself and one of the changes has to be when he's in school. I had to explain this to the VP because I didn't want anyone to think something else happened to my kid.
The VP said as long as I had documentation from the doctor that my son was cleared to come back then that's fine and to let the school nurse know. On Monday I dropped my kid off and spoke with the nurse. She asked for the dressing and the ointment. I asked why? She said so she had it when he needed to change his bandages.
I laughed. I said my son isn't going to let you change his bandages. He's 11. He won't even let his mom. And he's can't really do it himself so I have to do it for him. She said "I'm a professional and don't need help." I said um, no. My son isn't going to undress in front of the school nurse. Maybe if the school nurse was male and cool. She said then change his bandages outside the school. I said cool.
She ran to the VP and said I was rude and dismissive of her. I said, actually she got nasty when I told her that my son wasn't going to be comfortable having her change his bandages. I was going to do it. She ought to THANK me for making less work for her because I know she's probably going to complain how overworked she is giving out band aides.
And my son has to have his bandages changed on his back and around his pelvis in addition to his shoulders and forehead. So no, my son isn't going to take off his shirt and pull down his shorts with the school nurse. Not because he wouldn't but because I said so.
plor writes:
Twice a day means every 12 hours so you should be able to do that at home. You made a huge deal about the bandages to then talk to the nurse like shit. She's a nurse.
It's her job and the reality of the world is that when you're in of medical assistance, you don't always to choose who you get it from. Have you even asked your son if he had a problem with the nurse changing the bandages ? YTA.
flwo writes:
YTA. Your post is very sus. Being put in the hospital overnight for cuts? Having to change bandages twice a day and one time is during the school day? Why wouldn’t you do it in the morning and when he got home? You were rude and dismissive. She was trying to do her job.
agh09 writes:
Hard to tell as it all depends on your tone. I think if you explained that due to your son’s age he would feel more comfortable with you doing it, it would be ok.
But as this is written it sounds like you were being rude as you laughed at her when she asked for the dressing supplies. You also seem to think that all she does is hand out band-aids. So I’m thinking you might be the asshole in this situation.