'AITA for offering a friend's GF some coffee and to talk about her bad day if she wants?'

I grew up sorta in a similar situation so I somewhat can relate to what's going on with her. So sometimes when she ask for a cigarette I ask how she is. Nothing serious but just a hey you alright I'm here and I see you sorta convo.

Well anyway, right after I get home I see her outside and she's by herself and I can just instantly tell she's had a rough day. She said she got kicked out of Job Corp because they found a nugget of grass, and she's scared to tell her family.

So I talk to her for a bit and let her smoke a cigarette. After that I was like hey if you need to talk more about it later or some other time I can make or get some coffee and we can talk.