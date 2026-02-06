'AITA for offering a friend's GF some coffee and to talk about her bad day if she wants?'

Here's a quick background of the situation first...I have some land with my SO and her older dad. I work a lot so only time I can really work on the house or land is on the weekends and me FiL can't really help since he's older and has mobility issues.
So overtime we had a friend of a friend that was having a rough time move to our property and living in an RV rent free (as long as he helps me with cutting wood and fence building and stuff sometimes on the weekends). Other than that, we really don't talk much other than occasionally seeing each other here and there, and the occasional hey what's up sorta thing.
Now to AITA part...he's been here about a year now and he's had a few gf in that time but one girl keeps staying over and it's become his GF far as me and others in the house see it. She's friendly but she's also young and has mental issues and a rough life.
I grew up sorta in a similar situation so I somewhat can relate to what's going on with her. So sometimes when she ask for a cigarette I ask how she is. Nothing serious but just a hey you alright I'm here and I see you sorta convo.
Well anyway, right after I get home I see her outside and she's by herself and I can just instantly tell she's had a rough day. She said she got kicked out of Job Corp because they found a nugget of grass, and she's scared to tell her family.
So I talk to her for a bit and let her smoke a cigarette. After that I was like hey if you need to talk more about it later or some other time I can make or get some coffee and we can talk.
Later that night he comes in the house to do some laundry, I give a casual hey what's up. He says yeah what's up aggressively, I was like wtf...so we went outside and started talking and he wants to fight - he's mad. He thinks I asked his woman out for a coffee date and finds it disrespectful.
I was like no I just seen someone had a bad day and offered them some coffee and an option to talk, I'd do the same if you had a bad day, I'd say hey man want to grab a beer and talk about stuff? He didn't understand that it wasn't s*xual and there was no ulterior motives...just trying to be a decent dude offering someone having a bad day a chance for some coffee and vent if needed. So AITA?
dido_meditatur wrote:
NTA, dude needs to chill, it was just coffee with a neighbour.
sparklingwine23 wrote:
NTA, he seems very insecure and worried that he may lose his control over this girl if she sees outside perspective. Keep an eye out.
ReasonableCookie9369 wrote:
You're definitely NTA but he might not be either. He is reacting based on what his gf told him. She might be under the misconception that you asked her out so that may be what she passed along to him.
WitcherKingdom wrote:
NTA. You offered to get coffee with her so she could vent about her experience to someone who's had similar ones. You didn't ask her on a date or do anything inappropriate. That guy seems insecure (and seems like he's taking advantage of you with the not paying rent deal - but if you're comfortable with it, it's your decision).