'AITA for refusing to support my older daughter dating her younger sister’s ex-boyfriend — and asking her to move out because of it?'

I was devastated and stunned, unsure what to do next, it was just a gut feeling, I needed to know for sure. So the next night. I went to talk to one of those long-term friend who was close with the Ex’s mother and after quite a few beverages, she confirmed it.

She said my older daughter and the ex had been seeing each other — and she didn’t think it was a big deal. She even told me that my older daughter was lucky to have him because “she isn’t the type of girl who gets to choose a guy, she’s the type of girl who gets chosen by a guy.” That crushed me. There was a time when they were my closest friends, and they’d known and said nothing.