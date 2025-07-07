'AITA for refusing to support my older daughter dating her younger sister’s ex-boyfriend — and asking her to move out because of it?'

This has been tearing our family apart, and I need to know if I’m being unreasonable. My younger daughter (now 19) dated a boy throughout high school - her first love and her first for everything.
They were together for three years. When he broke up with her, it devastated her. What made it worse was how he handled it - a week later, he asked her if a girl in her class was single because he thought she was “cute.”
He was dismissive of her feelings and incredibly disrespectful. This is the type of guy he has always been - I never liked how he treated her at all, so I was relieved when it ended.
Unfortunately, over the years, they continued hooking up on and off. He would tell her she was “the only (insert last name) he’d ever want to be with.” An obvious red flag that was ignored.
At the same time, I noticed my older daughter (22) - who has always struggled socially and never had a boyfriend - started hanging out with my son and his group of friends which included the Ex, the group that my younger daughter would still hang out with from time to time (in that group were girls that my younger daughter trusted and thought were her friends).
At first I was supportive, she was finally putting herself out there and doing things so far out of her comfort zone. Her anxiety had prevented her from being able to go to grocery stores alone, order from restaurants and even answering phones.
Friendships have also been difficult, she is a very needy friend and relies heavily on help from her friends in social situations. She has spent so many years just hanging out in her room, on her phone and laptop, that her actually interacting with real people was so good to see.
But my oldest daughter began purposefully excluding her sister, leaving her out of plans with that group, speaking poorly about her sisters to that group and just acting very cold.
I could see that she was changing her personality to fit in, buying a skidoo so that she could go snowmobiling with those friends, she even bought a $600 skidoo helmet because it was the same one the Ex had. She kept dropping the Ex’s name into conversation in ways that made me uncomfortable. I even asked her, “You know he’s off limits, right?” She said yes. But I couldn’t shake the feeling.
Then a few months later, I was at a get-together with some long-time friends, some women who were in my wedding and the ex’s mother was also there . She started talking to me about my older daughter in a way that made it crystal clear: they were involved. And that she approved.
I was devastated and stunned, unsure what to do next, it was just a gut feeling, I needed to know for sure. So the next night. I went to talk to one of those long-term friend who was close with the Ex’s mother and after quite a few beverages, she confirmed it.
She said my older daughter and the ex had been seeing each other — and she didn’t think it was a big deal. She even told me that my older daughter was lucky to have him because “she isn’t the type of girl who gets to choose a guy, she’s the type of girl who gets chosen by a guy.” That crushed me. There was a time when they were my closest friends, and they’d known and said nothing.
The next day, I texted both her and her sister/my friend - also a bridesmaid, godmother, and part of our lives for decades and asked if they knew anything. I was giving them the opportunity to answer the question instead of offering up the information - they both denied it. I knew they were lying to protect the ex’s mother, who they were closer to than me now. That betrayal hurt more than I can describe.
Somehow, word must have gotten back to my older daughter that I was suspicious. She came to me and admitted she had feelings for the Ex and had for a while. She said his mother had known for a while and supported it.
I told her this was absolutely not a good idea - that this would devastate her sister. Her response? That she thought dating him would actually bring her closer with her sister, because she would stop excluding her.
I couldn’t believe I had to explain why this was such a painful and inappropriate situation. I explained that her sister had a deep emotional history with him, and a not too distant history and that pursuing a relationship with him would break her. I told her that when she sees him, she should only think of him as off-limits.
Admittedly, I used very graphic language to describe why. She promised to stop. She said she hadn’t realized how much it would affect her sister; that she did not know how much pain he had caused her younger sister, (which speaks volumes of her as a sister).
She said that her new group of friends (not exactly the most high quality people) had convinced her it was fine because it was just a high school thing, and this kind of thing happens all the time.
I told her to be very careful with friends like, that people who think that way would turn on you in heartbeat and have total disregard for her feelings if it meant doing something they wanted to do. She promised that she would shut it down. But a couple months later, she told me she was planning on officially dating him. I cried. I was disgusted, disappointed, and heartbroken.
I told her she had to tell her sister immediately and that she needed to understand I would be supporting her sister first and foremost. That whatever happened next was on her. She said that she understood and that she would do whatever she had to do to heal the hurt that she knew she was causing.
As expected, it crushed my younger daughter. She was blindsided. I took her to my best friends house to talk it out. My best friend agrees that this relationship is completely inappropriate - my daughter needed to hear it from someone other than me. My older daughter decided to go out to party with the Ex and those kids, which included my son.
My younger daughter then told me even more upsetting details about the Ex. I messaged my older daughter, told her everything I’d just learned, including that he had been active on dating apps while seeing her. I told her everything, not leaving anything to misinterpretation. I then told her not to come home that night because her sister wasn’t ready to see her.
When she and my son came back the next day, I could barely look at them. I was especially angry at my son for not being a good brother, for knowing about it all and saying nothing.
I told him he should have told his older sister that if she did not tell the younger sister what was going on, then he would, and he should have told the Ex to stop until things were out in the open. But the Ex has a lot of influence with that group of kids and they are mainly sheep; it seems everyone just follows along with what he wants.
My son lashed out (he always reacts in anger when he knows that he is in the wrong), saying it was our younger daughter’s fault for continuing to be involved with the Ex after they broke up.
That was the final straw. I told both of them that anyone who supported this relationship or kept it a secret wasn’t welcome in our home until my younger daughter said she was okay with it. (This included my son’s girlfriend of 2 years who is best friends with my older daughter).
I told them that it was completely up to them how things in our family would look moving forward - that they held all power and that they were in complete control of the narrative and I begged them to protect their younger sisters name.
That night, I had a long, emotional conversation with my older daughter. She cried and seemed genuinely sorry. I really thought, in that moment, that I was getting through to her.
The next day, she went out again with those people. She returned smug, believing that she has done nothing wrong and saying that she “deserves to be happy.” The narrative that she was forming with others was based on half-truths to make herself look like the victim - she did not protect her sisters name like she had promised.
This has fractured our family. The narrative that my oldest daughter and son are spinning about the situation/our reaction to it has destroyed friendships that I’ve had for over 30 years.
I am in complete disbelief that no one is speaking out against it, but are comfortable saying that we are horrible parents to our oldest daughter and that we are bullying her (as per the narrative of my oldest daughter), because she is experiencing the consequences to her horrible actions.
I can say that I do hear people (including family members of the Ex) say that they think the situation is disturbing but they will not speak up because of fear of social reprisals from that family. My younger daughter has had old friends from outside that friend group reach out to her because they have heard what her sister and her Ex have done to her.
They express their shock and disgust about the situation and want her to know that most people do not think it is acceptable. They let her know that they heard about it from friends close to my oldest daughter who are afraid to speak out against it, and are uncomfortable reaching out to my younger daughter on their own.
I just hate the impression that all those people are giving my oldest daughter by being silent; letting her think that it is ok and that she is just “being true to herself”. She needs to understand that yes, all feelings are valid but not all actions are acceptable.
We have had friends of the Ex’s parents try to defend the Ex to us by saying “he’s just a kid” or that “he made a mistake.” But this wasn’t a one-time error in judgment. This was calculated, deceitful and utterly disrespectful - not an innocent mistake or a moment of confusion. You don’t “accidentally” pursue your ex-girlfriend’s sister while still hooking up with her.
Last week, my husband and I sat down with our daughter and told her: She’s 22. She’s an adult. We cannot control who she dates. But if she chooses to continue this relationship, she cannot continue to live in our house. The decision is completely up to her.
We are scared to lose our oldest daughter forever but we will never approve or accept her dating the Ex and it is pointless for her “to just wait it out” Their relationship is simply disgusting. So, AITA for not supporting my older daughter’s relationship and asking her to move out because of it?
Full disclosure: I did not always handle the situation well, my anger about the situation would get the better of me and my words became weapons at times- while I have apologized for some of the things that I said, I know that they hurt my children and I do wish that I could take some of those back.
Quite frankly it sounds like he is using both your daughters and they're letting him.
NTA. My cousin pulled this same nonsense, dated her sister's abusive ex "to prove he changed." Spoiler: he didn't. Five years later, she's isolated from the whole family while he's moved on to her college roommate. Some people have to learn the hard way, right?
NTA. She knew what she was doing and still valued that guy over her little sister.
NTA. If your daughter wants to make adult decisions that disrupt the household, then she needs to be an adult and move out. Obviously, you can’t tell her who she can and can’t date. But you can tell her she can’t be in your home when she does it.
He is sleeping with your older daughter to say he sleep with both of them. He’s disgusting. She is a conquest to him. You should give her a thirty day notice in writing to drive home how seriously she messed up.
Your older son is also disgusting. He should have sided with your younger daughter and told the guy off and his older sister she is messed up in the head if she thinks this guy loves her and isn’t cheating on her like he did to her sister.