"AITA for not correcting older kids who use the term half siblings for my younger kids?"

Existing-Snow-2091

I have two children with an ex who sadly passed away 4 years ago. My older kids are 13 and 15. I have a 1 year old with my husband and I'm expecting our second child together.

My kids get along just fine with my husband and with my 1 year old. But they don't call him dad or her their sister, but they do say half sister. My husband doesn't love the use of half.

He doesn't care that they don't call him dad or even their parent. But he does feel like the use of half is verbally keeping a distance from her that he doesn't see as fair or right. He thinks they're all blood siblings even if it's just through one parent and sibling should work.