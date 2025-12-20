"AITA for only babysitting for my 'favorite' DIL and my daughter because the other has too many rules?"

I, 60s F, have 2 married sons, Frank and Joe, who are married to Callie and Iola, respectively, I also have a daughter, Nancy, and she is married to Ned. (all 30s, all fake names).

I babysit for Callie to help out, and Nancy too, I took an early retirement during covid so a bit bored and like being busy. However, I won't babysit for Iola unless it's an emergency. She has too many rules and I don't really like dealing with her.

For the wedding, I was told the mother of the groom's only job was to be quiet and wear beige. (I did wear beige, and my husband and I paid for the bartender/booze). I was also told not to expect them much for holidays. Yay, but sure, no point arguing.