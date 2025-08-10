'AITA for only getting pictures of my adopted daughter?'

We just took a vacation and I told Avery we were going to be taking family pictures while we were there. I also booked an individual session for Avery so I can get some pictures of just her.

Throughout the trip I also made sure to get pictures of Avery, some with the other kids but mostly pictures of her at the beach, in front of a waterfall, and just at random points on the trip.

I was getting the pictures developed and my husband commented that the only pictures I took were family pictures, pictures of all of the kids, or only pictures of Avery. I told him I wanted pictures of her to put up around the house since right now we only have pictures of our bio kids.