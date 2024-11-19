'AITA for only paying for one of my daughter's weddings and downpayment?' 'She won't speak to us.'

So when she told me five years ago she was getting married, I talked to my wife and told her how bad I felt we never did anything for her and that I wanted to give her the inheritance I got from my grandmother, which was around 50k, to help pay for her wedding and downpayment on the house. Luckily, my wife agreed, and even though she didn't really need it, I know it meant a lot to her.

The issue is this: Jessica is getting married next year and had assumed we would plan a similar gift for her. She was quite surprised when I told her that we never discussed such plans, and even if we wanted to, we didn’t have the budget for it.