'AITA for only paying for one of my daughter's weddings and downpayment?' 'She won't speak to us.'

I (50m) have three kids: Sarah (35f), Jessica (25f), and Ben (23m). My wife and I had Sarah when we were both sixteen. It wasn't easy, but with both our parents' support, we could finish college while we raised her.
When it was time for her to go to college, we didn't have the money to help her. So she took out loans and paid for them herself. We learned from our mistakes and started saving for her siblings Jessica and Ben, who got around a 100k college fund and had no debt.
Through all of this, Sarah never complained. She finished her education, got a fantastic job, and could repay the loans in just three years while staying with us to save as much as possible. She has also helped us a lot with babysitting her younger siblings and has always been selfless and helped out in any way she could, maybe even to a fault.
So when she told me five years ago she was getting married, I talked to my wife and told her how bad I felt we never did anything for her and that I wanted to give her the inheritance I got from my grandmother, which was around 50k, to help pay for her wedding and downpayment on the house. Luckily, my wife agreed, and even though she didn't really need it, I know it meant a lot to her.
The issue is this: Jessica is getting married next year and had assumed we would plan a similar gift for her. She was quite surprised when I told her that we never discussed such plans, and even if we wanted to, we didn’t have the budget for it.
She told us it wasn't fair that we paid for her sister, but would not do the same for her. I tried to explain the situation, telling her that in the long run, we spend twice as much on her and her brother as we ever did on Sarah. However, she insisted that Sarah was already well off, noting that Sarah and her husband had paid off their house and were doing extremely well financially.
I told her that this had nothing to do with how much money her sister had; this was us finally being able to do something for our oldest child, who had to sacrifice so much because we had her at such a young age. She didn't take it well, left angry, and won't speak to us.
My wife thinks we should maybe take out a small loan and give her the money because she isn't used to not talking to her kids and is sad she is being left out of the wedding preparations. She is even afraid of us not getting invited to the wedding. But I have put my foot down and won't budge because she is not entitled to our money.
Now even Sarah is saying that this is getting out of hand and even offered to help pay half the money. But personally, I'm at a point where I'd rather burn the 50k than give it to her. Sarah and my wife think that this is not worth destroying our family over, but I think that giving in will only make her more entitled in the long run.
TarzanKitty said:
NTA. One child got a funded education and one child got a wedding. I think college girl is probably an entitled brat because she got the higher ticket item.
piperreggie11 said:
NTA. Sarah sounds like an incredible daughter for even offering to help give her younger, spoiled sister money that she’s not entitled to. You did something right there at least.
teresajs said:
NTA. Do NOT borrow money to help Jessica. Jessica got $100k for college and Sarah got $50k for her wedding and house. If anyone is owed any money, it's Sarah who's still $50k behind her siblings. If Jessica wants a wedding she can't afford, she needs to borrow money from a bank, not you.
shammy_dammy said:
NTA. Tell Jessica she's already gotten that money as a college payment.
Far-Juggernaut8880 said:
Tell Jessica that you paid for her education while Sarah took out loans and that Sarah’s wedding was cheaper than her education. NTA.
doblehuevo said:
NTA. Jessica is delusional. Don't give in. Sara paid her own education. That was an even trade. If Jessica chooses not to invite you or no longer wants to be close, that's just her decision. If you give in, she'll just keep using this method in the future. Like cutting you off if your baby shower gift isn't good enough, etc.
TwilightLom said:
NTA, Jessica already got a huge college fund advantage.
conner7711 said:
NTA. Your spoiled daughter is though. If she can’t comprehend the facts of the financial support that you gave to all your kids, then she is just being a spoiled brat. Please do not give her a nickel, if you do she will manipulate you and your wife for years to come.