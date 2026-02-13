'AITA for only talking to my DIL in a group chat that my son is in?'

I will call my DIL, Ashley. Ashley is horrible at responding to text and invites. It is very frustrating and it has caused many many issues. I don’t know if she is just forgetting to respond or just doesn't care overall. The main issue is I will text her to invite her somewhere and then she doesn’t respond. We go do the event and then I get crap for not inviting her. I do invite her she just doesn’t respond.
At the beginning I thought I had the wrong number but that is not the case. The big issue happened at Christmas. The girls in the family were all invited to go a ski resort. It was a single night trip. She was in the group chat and I personally texted her. She never responded.
We went on the trip and people posted online. I got a pissed off call from my son about not inviting her. I told him I did and he didn’t believe me…They refused to come to Christmas if I didn’t apologize. I didn’t apologize since I did invite her. After that I have been sending every single invite (only been two so far) in a group chat that my son has been in.
Our latest outing was last weekend and it was just grabbing dinner. My son called me last night asking me to stop including him in the texts and I told him no. He claims it is causing problems and I told him that isn’t my problem. I am sick of being accused of lying about not inviting her.
He isn't talking to me at the moment and other people are following my lead with this. Am I being unreasonable? NOTE: I have sent screenshots before, he claims they are not on her phone so I am making it up...I think she just deleted them or something.
Hexas87 said:
NTA. if your son doesn't want to included in every conversation about invitations, then he shouldn't be calling you on behave of his wife.
SunshineShoulders87 said:
It’s “causing problems” because now he knows his wife is ignoring you & has confronted her about her lack of response. He’s prefer to go back to believing you’re the problem.
As long as he’s going to confront you for not inviting her and not believe that you actually did - only text her in a group text with him. Make him tell you to stop texting his wife altogether and admit that she wants nothing to do with his side of the family. Only stop when he releases you from responsibility. NTA.
NaryaGenesis said:
It’s causing problems because now she can’t lie. It’s not on you that he married a liar and chose to bury his head in the sand about it until the evidence was in his face. NTA. Let him throw his adult tantrum and stop communicating altogether with both of them until THEY apologize.
Odd-End-1405 said:
NTA. She is unresponsive, then weaponizes it. If he wants to get indignant about your lack of inclusion of his wife, and not believe when there is proof to the contrary, he can handle a few extra texts. Its not like you are flooding his inbox. I think it is very nice that you even still include her since she obviously has no desire to be included other than to weaponize it for sympathy or to distance your son from his birth family.
Pleasant_Test_6088 said:
NTA. You are continuing to extend invitations which is kind. That fact that you need to protect yourself says volumes about your DIL and your son.
LurkingLikeaPro said:
NTA. If she's that bad at texts, I would think she'd be happy to have someone else getting messages who can remind her to respond to things. I would be so polite about this and keep doing it