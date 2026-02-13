"AITA for only talking to my DIL in a group chat that my son is in?"

I will call my DIL, Ashley. Ashley is horrible at responding to text and invites. It is very frustrating and it has caused many many issues. I don’t know if she is just forgetting to respond or just doesn't care overall. The main issue is I will text her to invite her somewhere and then she doesn’t respond. We go do the event and then I get crap for not inviting her. I do invite her she just doesn’t respond.

At the beginning I thought I had the wrong number but that is not the case. The big issue happened at Christmas. The girls in the family were all invited to go a ski resort. It was a single night trip. She was in the group chat and I personally texted her. She never responded.