Dad furious as late wife’s parents reject his new daughter. 'You're awful people.' AITA?

He told my husband he didn't see why Kai should be the only kid to get grandparents and he said we only had one child and one grandchild so we should be happy to have even more grandchildren from him and his partner. My husband told Daniel we would be nice to his daughter when we saw her but Kai was still our only grandchild.

Daniel threatened to stop us seeing Kai afterward and then he did some research and learned we would have a case for grandparents visitation if he did this. So he has been attempting to force his partner and daughter into our lives more regularly, in an attempt to force us to treat them like a daughter or daughter in-law and granddaughter.