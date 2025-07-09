Dad furious as late wife’s parents reject his new daughter. 'You're awful people.' AITA?

I (55F) lost my daughter Amy to an accident 2 years ago. Amy was married to Daniel and they had my grandson Kai together who is now 8. Daniel met his current partner a year after Amy died and they welcomed a baby in May of this year.
Ever since the birth of his daughter, Daniel's had an issue with us wanting time with just Kai. Daniel was upset when we didn't go to his and his partners baby shower. He was upset we bought nothing for his baby. And he was even more upset when we didn't come to the hospital to meet his baby.
We were taking care Kai while Daniel's partner was giving birth and Kai wasn't even allowed per the rules of the hospital. Daniel still expected us to take it in turns to visit his child, who he called our newest grandchild. My husband and Daniel had a conversation about that title and the expectation that his new child was our grandchild.
He told my husband he didn't see why Kai should be the only kid to get grandparents and he said we only had one child and one grandchild so we should be happy to have even more grandchildren from him and his partner. My husband told Daniel we would be nice to his daughter when we saw her but Kai was still our only grandchild.
Daniel threatened to stop us seeing Kai afterward and then he did some research and learned we would have a case for grandparents visitation if he did this. So he has been attempting to force his partner and daughter into our lives more regularly, in an attempt to force us to treat them like a daughter or daughter in-law and granddaughter.
Last week Kai told me he misses spending time at our house and having sleepovers. Even before Amy died we would have him overnights, etc. Now it's Daniel's whole family when we see Kai and attempts to make us focus only on Daniel's daughter.
I asked Daniel to consider a sleepover for Kai soon and he asked me why I wasn't making the offer for his daughter. I told him Kai is my grandson and I care very much about maintaining a good relationship with him.
Daniel asked me if I only wanted a relationship with Kai and not his daughter. I said yes. I told Daniel that he needs to understand that Kai is Amy's and she was our only child and we already lost her. He told me it wasn't fair. And he released a lot of frustration which I sat and listened to.
Then he told me fine, I won, Kai wants to be with us without the rest of them anyway so we win. He then told me he hoped I could live with myself when his daughter and any future children felt like garbage because they weren't good enough in our eyes to be our grandchildren too.
I felt he was unfair. But he made himself perfectly clear that he felt like we were awful people. He did bring Kai for a sleepover all weekend, which Kai loved. And he spent the day at our house yesterday too but again Daniel let it be known he felt my husband and I were not good people. AITA?
I have a half-sister. But the only grandparents we share are on our father's side. She doesn't have a relationship with my mother or my mother's side of the family, and while I have a relationship with her mother (since her mother is my stepmother), I don't have one with my stepmother's relatives. And that's perfectly fine with everyone involved. I'm not biologically related to them, so I'm not their responsibility.
It's all about personal relationships. People connect differently, and it's okay to have boundaries, especially after such a profound loss.
NTA. Grief isn’t a group project, your bond with Kai is sacred. Daniel’s guilt-tripping is cruel. 💔
NTA!! Does his new baby not have other grandparents? Even if it doesn't, that's not your responsibility. Your grandson may have extra grandparents, but he has lost his only mummy :(
GoldingFawn (OP)
No other grandparents involved but she does have an aunt.
Why would Daniel think that a two month old baby is old enough for a sleepover, with people she hardly knows no less. a sleepover is a fun bonding thing with friends or relatives. what he's insisting on is called babysitting. And it's bananas, most parents would love to know that the older child is getting lots of love and attention while they focus on the baby.
Where is Daniels Parents? Where is New wife's parents? = Those are Grandparents for the new baby...Don't tell if you have money saved for Kai's education... Make sure your Will is up to date > so that if something happens .. any inheritance you have for Kai > Make Sure it will be in a trust that Daniel can't empty for the new baby or any more they have in the future.
Kai knows you love him ... be there for him and be ready for him to come live with you at age 18 ... His Dad will make him 'dislike' stepmom & half sibs because of this issue ... Daniel sounds like a a**. Daniel is probably looking at / for $$$ for 'his' kids.
NTA and to be frank you do ONLY have 1 grandchild. Anyone who says the daughter is innocent is correct… but that doesn’t mean you owe any relationship and any wedge between the siblings would be no fault of your own. I would recommend making a good track of all the visits and any snarky comments he makes to have a trail in case you do need to resort to grandparent rights.
Set up a trust for Kai and make sure you document everything. Daniel probably wants you to pay for his daughter’s college etc. Or house down payments for all of them. You are right and the new wife should be delighted she has the help with her stepson. Just stick to your own sense of things, which is correct. Polite but don’t budge. NTA.