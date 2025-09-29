'Am I overreacting to the texts my husband's friend sent him drunk at 3 AM?' UPDATED 4X

"Am I overreacting? My husband’s friend texted him drunk at 3 AM."

Last night my husband’s long-time female friend texted him this at 3am (she’s also married), I was pretty worried about it as I don’t get along with her super well and it seems like she’s planning something suspicious, but I asked my husband and he said that she just acts really weird when she gets drunk and not to worry about it. AIO?

Transcript of the Text Messages between husband's friend and husband: Friend: quick q if i ever asked u to sleep with me would u have said yess? Friend: like when we wer both single

Husband: Ummm Husband: Maybe? Like in the first year or so Husband: Prob not after that it would've felt too weird lol