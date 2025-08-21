'AITA for opening the door like my fiancé's father wanted? The dog fully got out.' UPDATED 3X

I don't know if he was there all the time but I felt stupid. My fiancé and his parents haven't returned yet. I'm going to the neighbors' to pick up dog. I'm also waiting for a response from my fiancé's brother, and then...I have no idea what im gonna do. My hands are still shaking honestly.

Dawgmom67 wrote:

You left the dog out alone all day? Did it even have wate? And why did your fiance not check on his family dog....he can't be sleeping all day.

And responsible pet owners fix their broken gate. You are all the AHs.