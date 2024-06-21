'AITA for opting out of my brother's wedding over food?' 'I ordered a lobster roll.'

"AITA for opting out of my brother's wedding over food?"

My brother (22) and his fiancé (22) are engaged to be married in less than 2 months. We are currently on a family vacation. The problem took place just the other day when we were eating lunch. For some backstory, I have always struggled with eating. I either eat too little or nothing at all, and I always keep track of my calories.

This got to the point where it became detrimental to my mental health. They both knew this about me. They’re both health-freaks and only eat stuff with no sugar and a high protein intake. For this lunch, they were sitting at the same table as me as well as my other two sisters (25 and 12).