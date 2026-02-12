'AITA for breaking up with my partner because they kept unplugging my cameras?'

I (F36) was dating my partner (F35) for almost a year. I have my own apartment with my two dogs. From the day we met, we hung out every single day at my place. She loves my dogs and she can't have pets at her place, so it was the natural thing to do to hang at my place. We would hang out from the time we were both off work until it was time to go to bed and on weekends she would sleep at my place.