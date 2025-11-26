'AITA for not allowing dogs at my wedding?'

I, 26F, am getting married next year to my partner, 27M, after being together for 8 years. I have always gotten along well with his family. I have had a phobia of dogs since I was a child because of an incident with my uncle's dog harming me. My fiancé's brother owns a large husky which is not a problem but I do feel nervous around it and my fiancé also does not enjoy it's company.
Our wedding venue is in the countryside in a barn and we have rented cottages for the weekend of our wedding. His brother called us up to inform us that he had contacted the wedding venue to enquire about bringing his dog to our wedding and he was told he allowed to bring his husky for a small charge of around 30 dollars.
When my fiancé mentioned not being comfortable with the dog in cottages due to damage that would occur (his dog is known to rip up carpets and shred furniture), his brother was dismissive and said that he would struggle to find a dogsitter otherwise.
I will feel nervous having the dog there and don't want to spend my wedding day worrying about this. Would we be the ahole if we said that no dogs are allowed at our wedding?
Forward-Ad-873 said:
NTA, your BIL way overstepped by asking the venue about bringing his dog behind your back. Your wedding, your rules. Plenty of people find actual childcare to attend weddings, he can board the dog or find a dogsitter for the most important event of his brother’s life.
eeemf said:
NTA. Animals don’t belong at weddings unless under the express desire of the couple getting married. The fact that you have a fear of them, coupled with the fact that this dog doesn’t seem very well trained, means that you’re making the smart decision. It’s also very strange that your fiancé’s brother decided to go behind your backs and contact the wedding venue himself.
trashcanohwell said:
NTA-No your fiancé’s brother shouldn’t feel entitled to bring his damn dog everywhere he goes. Your fiancé needs to have a serious discussion with his brother about this.
This shouldn’t be a battle you shouldn’t even worry about, especially this far out from your wedding. Your future brother in-law sounds incredibly childish and selfish. HE is the ahole here, not you.
And anyone in the comments who dares says YTA are the same entitled mf-ers who have the audacity to bring their dog everywhere like everyone else feels the same preciousness about their dog. Spoiler alert! We dont!
dogatthewheel said:
NTA. I was really expecting this to be an issue about a family member having a service animal. Nope, clear cut NTA, it’s just an entitled man who wants to be the main character and doesn’t bother with even the most basic training for his pet. He sounds exhausting.
MessyDragon75 said:
NTA. Tell him the only way he can bring the dog is if he is paying for the room fully himself and you are not connected to it in any way. And the dog IS NOT allowed anywhere near the ceremony or reception. But this does give him room to bring it, so easier to say no. My wedding, my phobia, my day, find someone or don't come.
DaeBaek0421 said:
NTA. As a dog owner and dog sitter if he’s struggling to find a dog sitter otherwise that is a huge red flag to me. I’ve met horrible dogs doing meet and greets and they still managed to find someone. I don’t take dogs that misbehave or are aggressive. They still get watched though.
So how bad is this dog that no one wants to watch it? It’s destructive as a husky probably because it hasn’t been properly trained. NOR does it get enough mental and physical stimulation. I am side eyeing your future BIL because dog problems are owner problems so often. Seeing as he also won’t take no for an answer I feel justified in saying this.