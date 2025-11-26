"AITA for not allowing dogs at my wedding?"

I, 26F, am getting married next year to my partner, 27M, after being together for 8 years. I have always gotten along well with his family. I have had a phobia of dogs since I was a child because of an incident with my uncle's dog harming me. My fiancé's brother owns a large husky which is not a problem but I do feel nervous around it and my fiancé also does not enjoy it's company.

Our wedding venue is in the countryside in a barn and we have rented cottages for the weekend of our wedding. His brother called us up to inform us that he had contacted the wedding venue to enquire about bringing his dog to our wedding and he was told he allowed to bring his husky for a small charge of around 30 dollars.