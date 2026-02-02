'AITA for not allowing my family to live with us after their home was ruined?'

My sister and her cat have already been staying with us over the weekend. Dad is considered a displaced senior with medical necessities, so the hospital has taken him for now. They want him out soon.

My husband has a mild cat allergy so we can't keep the cat in the house for long. My sister is disrespectful and rude. I'm used to ignoring her, but my husband is livid. She watched us put away groceries, I had to ask her to help with dishes after she ate a meal that I cooked...