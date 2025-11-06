"AITA for not having my parents at my wedding ceremony?"

I F29 had a small wedding ceremony on Halloween and had a party the day after, I didn’t want my parents at the ceremony, but invited them to the party. They are divorced, and have done nothing but bring stress to my life for many years.

My mom has also said and done some very hateful things, including choosing multiple men over me and my brother, and also running off and getting married to one of those men. Who she has since divorced. (I’ve also stupidly gotten married at 18 and had a huge wedding which both parents were at.