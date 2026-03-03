"AITA for snapping at my coworker about why I don’t want kids?"

I (24F) work in a very niche field. So before I get into the steaming tea, let me warm the kettle with some context.

I genuinely don’t want children. While I’m more than happy to babysit, the idea of the entire pregnancy process and raising a child 24/7 sounds like a full-on nightmare to me. I agree that having kids can be a beautiful thing for the right people, and if that’s what someone wants, good for them!

I know, deep inside, that isn’t the life I want, and it wouldn’t be fair to a child. This is the serious part. Even if I wanted to have any bio-kids, I have been told by several doctors it’s basically impossible for me to have a safe pregnancy.