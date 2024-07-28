'AITA for ordering pizza at my friend's wedding?'

Now I don't shame people for how much they eat, but I noticed the helpings of food they had while I was patiently waiting for us to be called, I also noticed that they went for seconds before all the tables were called and no one stopped them. I didn't say anything, though I thought that was rude, I just assumed that there was just a lot of food.

To my surprise by the time we were called there was nothing left, I asked if there was more coming out and apparently that already occurred. So We grabbed the little we could and went back to sit down and ate the scarps. We were all still pretty hungry, and a bit pissed off so we kinda bashed talked that the first few tables ate all the food.