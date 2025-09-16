'AITA for ordering alcohol on a double date?'

Fiancé and I also thought it was good that Jack doesn't drink alcohol, he never liked it. So far, Jack has been very supportive to the point of helping her find a job after she left treatment. The four of us went on a couple of double dates and in both cases I ended up ordering alcohol (wine) to go with my meal. My fiancé was appalled I ordered alcohol.

After the second double date Jack, asked my fiancé in private to please not order alcohol when we go out next time. This made me feel upset, I feel like this is something I do not want to stop doing for someone else. I do enjoy grabbing a glass of wine with my food if we are going out to a nice place.