'AITA for ordering more food when I found out we're splitting the bill?'

So we all have that friend that isn't very hungry until learning we're splitting the bill then orders all kinds of expensive stuff. Well that's my friend Holly (38F) and lately she's also been "forgetting her wallet" so she's paying nothing now. I spoke to her about it, first making sure she's ok and letting her know if she's struggling I'm happy to buy her a burger or something to help her out but not expensive stuff or drinks.
She responds that no she actually just got a bonus and is just forgetful, in my mind okay then why didn't you Venmo when requested? Now on to the AITA...she invited me out for dinner & drinks to a chophouse (expensive) to talk about an upcoming trip she's booked to Bali.
I told her beforehand I don't want to spend $400 on dinner so I'd be going light. On to dinner, she orders 2 apps, a salad, 2 bottles of wine, huge steak with multiple sides. I ordered an old fashioned and a salad topped with steak slices. Waitress comes by to ask about bill and desert.
Keep in mind I've clarified before this we are doing separate bills. She goes oh I'd didn't realize we'd be ordering so much, we're celebrating by the way, oh you're so busy we'll just split it. I shot over - really Holly?! And smirks at me and goes it's no big deal...and here's where I'm likely the AH, her smirk set me off!
So I went to the waitress and asked if she'd put in an order for 2 entrees to go. When the bill came it was $427 ($140 was my order) and Holly was pissed!! We split the bill, I smiled with my to-go orders and haven't responded to her since. I honestly felt no guilt at all but a few in our friend group said it was an AH move. AITA?
Note: Guys, there is no "win" here, I spent more money than I intended and have a shifty friend who tries to use people - it's sucky all around. I just wasn't going to eat a small dinner & pay a large bill, at least this way she had to help pay for me having a full nice meal I wanted.
Also secretly I think she couldn't afford to pay for what she had ordered and now maybe she won't order $200+ meals out of fear that others will too.
Vdavwil said:
I'd say it was just desserts. I wouldn't have done it, I would have simply stepped in and insisted on separate bills, but this will either make an impression, or stop her going to dinner with you. Maybe a little AHish, but in a good cause. NTA.
FormSuccessful1122 said:
Not sure how this is revenge. You still over paid and bought food you didn’t want to buy. You should have just told the waitress to separate the check.
Affectionate_Beach45 said:
You still subsidized her dinner. You need to learn to stand up for yourself. When she smirked, all you had to say was, No, we already agreed on separate checks, so please split the bill accordingly. I'll pay for my portion only. You are in no way obligated to pay half because she said so. YTA for doing this to yourself. This "friend" is robbing you, one meal at a time.
Your_Daddy_1972 said:
I gotta go with ESH. She obviously ordered all that knowing what she was going to do, but instead of being passive aggressive(admittedly I chuckled though)about it, you could've just told the waitress "No we're not. Separate checks please."
Jane_Smith_Reddit said:
NTA. You should have ordered 3 entrees and a dessert to go instead of 2 entrees to go.
Exotic-Rooster4427 said:
YTA still to yourself. Your order was still less than hers. She's not your friend.