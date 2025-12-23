'AITA for ordering a pizza to a black tie wedding?'

I (28M) have been vegan for 5 years and I made sure to RSVP with my dietary info for my buddy Mike’s wedding. He swore up and down that chef had a solid meal planned for me.
But after a long day of groomsman duties and not eating since breakfast, dinner finally gets served and my "special meal" was literally just one steamed portobello mushroom and some asparagus. That’s it. No rice, no potatoes, no protein. I finished it in two bites and was still starving, so I panic-ordered a Domino's pizza to the venue.
I slipped out to the parking lot to eat a few slices so I wouldn't be rude, but since I took an Uber there, I didn't have a car to store the leftovers in. I had to bring the box back inside and tried to shove it under my chair.
I guess the garlic smell was stronger than I thought, because the bride noticed. Later, Mike pulled me aside and absolutely tore into me, calling me "trashy" for bringing fast food into a $300-a-plate black-tie event. He said I embarrassed them and should have just sucked it up. Now half the group chat thinks it's hilarious and the other half thinks I’m an ahole. AITA?
failed_capcha said:
NTA for ordering pizza and eating outside, but I might have ditched the leftovers or asked the front desk to store them, rather than bringing it back into the event. That part means you kind of ruined the point of "eat outside so no one knows."
gemumu said:
NTA, ridiculous that you weren't taken care of more tbh.
DJ_Mixalot said:
NTA. They lied about having food for you, or you would have eaten beforehand.
hyundai-gt said:
NTA. Ask him how your plated meal was valued at $300. He should be the one to be absolutely embarrassed and offering to comp your delivery.
Big-Range9664 said:
NTA - I find it "trashy" not to feed people at my events but again thats me. I would say depending on if it was a smaller event/ noticeable maybe bringing the pizza box back in wasn't great...
But again you had to eat, you went outside and sorted yourself out to not flaunt it to others at the event. Mike needs to be considerate of his guests more so as a friend I think he should have been more concerned you didnt have appropriate food.
CakePhool said:
NTA. Mike is arsehole, next time he is over serve him and the bride a steam portobello mushroom and some asparagus and them in advance you are making an amazing meal you had at a black tie event. I wonder if the bride knew what you was served.
x13132x said:
NTA, while not their fault the chef promised a good vegan meal and provided that. Having to starve for the sake of their wedding is worse imo.
howardcoombs said:
YTA. Unless you think this was done to you on purpose and they hate you, you should have handled it better. Better: ask any of the waiters "I'm still very hungry, please bring me some rice or potatoes or any vegetables." Instead you decided to make it all about you and cause a disruption. You can do better.