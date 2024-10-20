'AITA for ordering pizza while my friend spent over an hour cooking food for everyone while hosting us at her lake house?'

We arrive on Friday night and while my gf is cooking dinner (the specifically requested pasta dish), F says she is going to order pizza because shes “feeling pizza instead of pasta now”.

We’re like “oh ok. we aren't going to have pizza. we are making pasta.” F asks how many pizzas she should order. I reiterated that my gf is making food for everyone so we wont eat any pizza.

I said one pizza should be plenty. The fact that she ordered pizza wasn't even what bothered us. But F still insisted on ordering TWO large pizzas and feeding everyone else pizza, basically spoiling all of my girlfriend’s cooking effort and we put most of the pasta in the fridge as leftovers.