'Our dog is suddenly very attached to wife and won’t leave her alone. It's concerning.' UPDATED 2X

Well now my wife is feeling much better and his attachment hasn’t gone away. It seems like he got used to her being home all day for that week and developed separation anxiety. My wife goes to the bathroom, he cries outside the door. She leaves for work, he mopes by the front door until she gets home.

And when she gets home, all he wants to do is drape himself all over her. It’s getting annoying (well 50% of the time it’s annoying, 50% of the time it’s cute). Then tonight on their walk through the park another dog ran up to her and Otis (lots of people let their dogs run around off leash even though they’re not supposed to).