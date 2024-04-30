'AITA for telling my stalker neighbors that they can't hang out with us whenever they want?'

Our eager lake neighbors refuse to give us space.

Reinventing23 writes:

My husband and I have a lake home. We've been there for almost 4 years. In that time, we've become good friends with a few other households on our corner of the lake. Some of our group is quite outgoing, always meeting new people in our lake community and being welcoming, including us. Everyone's awesome, but one couple has become problematic.

Last year we met Roger and Helene, who have a seasonal cottage on a different part of the lake. They're around on weekends. They check in with us/our friend group when in town or stop by unannounced. This is fine.