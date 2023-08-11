'Overbearing mom' serves kids and guests meat at sister's vegan wedding; AITA?

I’m not sure if this is important or not but not many of my sister’s friends are vegan or even vegetarian.

A few minutes after Matt had came up to me two more people did. I had declined this time because it felt a little rude, But the friends left with an annoyed expression.

My daughter had come back up to me after playing with the other kids and changed her mind and wanted some. I let her grab some then she ran again.

My sister then came up to me and was glowing red, she started going off on me about how it was her wedding and how I couldn’t just hand out non vegan food to others since it was disrespectful.