'I overheard MIL criticizing me on the nanny cam while I was recovering from a traumatic birth in the hospital.'

I trust my obstetrician because she saved my life twice and is more than qualified to make decisions on my behalf, which is why I chose her, even though she is a bit pricey.

I found out about this because we have a camera at home, and while checking on my pets, I overheard those conversations. I told my husband, and he was livid. He called his mother and confronted her.

He didn’t tell me specifics about their conversation, as he didn’t want to stress me further, but he promised to discuss it when things settled down. He mentioned that his mother was sorry but accused him of spying on her before she apologized.