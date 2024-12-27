"AITA for being upset by my husband's comment about my baby weight?"

"AITA for being mad at my husband's comment about my baby weight?"

My husband and I moved when I was 8 months pregnant and I didn't bother unpacking most of my pre pregnancy clothing.

Recently we were out at dinner and we were talking about declutterring our house and he mentioned me just throwing those clothes away because I haven't bothered unpacking them yet. I basically said yeah because I was pregnant and still can't fit in them when I lose the rest of the baby weight I'll unpack the rest.

This man said to me "if you haven't lost the weight by now you aren't going to lose it" I am 7 weeks postpartum and have lost 20 of the 30 pounds I have gained. I had a c section I was just cleared to lift anything heavier than my baby a week prior.