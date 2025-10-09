"Am I overreacting? I'm threatening to call off our wedding..."

He was upset and told me he doesn’t want to be in a non-intimate marriage so I decided to talk to him about his breath. His response was to accuse me of making up “this bad breath thing” as an excuse to deny him intimacy. He told me that he asked his close friends for their opinions on his breath and they assured him that his breath was perfectly fine.

We were at a restaurant last night and I caught a whiff of his breath…I couldn’t even finish my meal because of it. When we arrived home I gave him the ultimate - sort out your breath or else I am calling the wedding off… I love him but I just can’t deal with this anymore.