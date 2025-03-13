Owner of ten horses sends teen sister vet bill after she tried to breed new stallion. AITA? 'She was CRYING.'

"AITA for sending my little sister a vet bill after she tried to get my horses to breed?"

I (33F) am a Horse Breeder and own ten horses. I have a little sister (19F) who was a surprise baby for my parents, they didn't think they could have more after me so she is quite babied even now. They begged me to take her on to help her get some work and I agreed but made it clear she'd have to work hard and there would be no slacking.

She has generally been fine with it and enjoys being around the horses though I do have to light a fire under her arse at times to get her to keep working. The problem however arose when a local animal rescue asked me to help them, they had a Stallion surrendered to them and they didn't have the capabilities to take care of him, I had room so agreed to take him.