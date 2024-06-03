Woman evicts roommate after learning she has been hiding pregnancy for almost 9 months. AITA?

I sat her down yesterday with our tenancy agreement. I emphasized that we are on month to month and I will not be renewing the agreement. She looked at me with a blank reaction and agreed. No tears, no asking why, just acceptance.

Even though I finally had evidence that someone else is taking my things, I didn't confront her about it. At this point, I'm willing to take the loss. I never wanted to be that AH that kicks out a mother with her newborn, but I cannot take it any more. In trying to preserve me sanity, AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

kmflushing

YTA to yourself for living like this for a year. Learn to put yourself and your mental health first and say no.

You are being taken advantaged of. Put a stop to it.