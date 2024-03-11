Wife asks if it would be wrong to leave paralyzed husband after his affair. AITA?

NTA, for the divorce or the abortion. A baby will add such a complex layer to this situation, I don't blame you for wanting to avoid complicating things even more. Do what's best for you and your teenager.

Yeah. If they only have a 15-yo she'll be free and clear of ex-husband in just a couple of years. That is *very* different from a close to 20-year reset with the baby. OP needs to really think about what she wants the next two decades of her life to look like.

Does she want to be able to move where and when she wants? Custody will make that very difficult. Does she want to date and perhaps marry someone else? Having an infant will make that significantly more complicated.