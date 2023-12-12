Parent allows son to bring souvenir snacks to class knowing it would exclude gluten-free kid. AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for allowing my child to bring in souvenir snacks for his class despite knowing this would exclude one of the kids?"

I recently went on a holiday to Japan with my son (7) and whilst we were there he tried some delicious biscuits which he really wanted to buy and share with his classmates once he got back. Obviously I was happy to purchase some additional and found it really sweet he wanted to share with everyone.

I didn’t think about it at the time of purchase since we were mid holiday in a different country, however when we were back and I was packing my son's bag for his first day back at school I suddenly remembered that he has one classmate, let’s call him Joe, who has a gluten allergy and wouldn’t be able to eat these biscuits.