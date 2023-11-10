Parent tells MIL offering to babysit that they 'can't think of a better investment' than fancy daycare. AITA?

"AITAH for telling my MIL that paying for daycare is easily worth it vs having her watch our kids every day?"

My MIL never has never worked a traditional job and is very much ingrained into the belief that all moms should do the same. Thankfully my wife feels differently or we wouldn't be together.

We have a 3 year old and an 18 month old. There's a great daycare near our home that they both go to Monday-Friday. It costs about 3k a month total for the two of them and is honestly worth every penny to me.

Our 3 year old seems very advanced for his age, they are teaching him Spanish, writing and addition that to me seems very advanced for his age. The 18 month old isnt quite as vocal but she's at least counting to 10 in english and spanish and knows all the basic animals. The teachers have certifications and are very sweet with them and the kids love them. We love seeing the socialization.