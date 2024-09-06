Parent 'yells at' an old lady in the grocery store, 'have the day you deserve, old hag.' AITA?

Now, I could've just let this go, but I didn't, so I guess here's where I could possibly be the ahole. If she had just apologized or something, I would've dropped it but after she rolled her eyes I said "you know it would be polite to apologize after pushing a cart into my kid" and she rolls her eyes again and says "whatever."

At this point, I'm pretty pissed but wasnt going to scream or swear at her or anything like that because that would've just scared my daughter, so I take my groceries, and as I start to walk away, I said "Have the day you deserve you old hag."