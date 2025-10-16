'AITA for 'parenting' my nephew after he was misbhehaving in my home?'

I got a cloth and cleaned it up. At this point, I was done with it and said “It’s getting late." Then came the ball again. Jamie had left the ball alone so my son thought it would be fine to take. He started to play with it, Jamie came running, screaming “my ball” and tried grabbing my son again. I said “No, do not do that” and then Jamie screamed at me, took the ball from my son, and kicked it at my tv screen.