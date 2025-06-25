Spoiled child's epic tantrum gets entire family kicked out of birthday party in shame. AITA?

While everyone was having cake, my brother didn't even take a plate. He just had his face scrunched up, like he was going to kill someone. Then it happened again. Everyone started putting their presents on the table for the birthday boy. My parents took out a playset of Batman and put it on the table.

My brother thought it was for him when they bought it and burst into tears. Then his crying turned into rage. He ran over to the table, and shoved all of the presents off the table. All of the other parents were mortified and the birthday boy was broken.

I ran up to him and held his hands tightly so he couldn't do more damage. The birthday boy's mother started hugging her son tightly and shouted at my parents to get out.