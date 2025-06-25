Spoiled child's epic tantrum gets entire family kicked out of birthday party in shame. AITA?

So, for a bit of context, my brother was spoiled rotten from the time he learned to crawl. And that instilled a sense of entitlement in him. At every birthday party or function he went to, he would whine, cry and throw tantrums constantly because he wasn't the center of attention.
One day, we were invited to a child's birthday party. He lived just 2 miles from my house. I knew the house well because I would drop my brother off there to have playdates. While I was taking a shower, my parents and my brother left without me.
When I came outside the shower, I saw a note sticked to the counter saying "Come to the birthday party." that's it. Of course, it wouldn't be a problem for me to go over there as I had the house keys and a bike to myself. I got dressed, locked the house and started pedaling to the kid's house.
When I got there, the kids were going crazy and running around the house like it was a park. I was bored so I sat down at a table and stared at the wall. A few minutes later, everyone gathered around the table and the birthday boy's mom brought a big chocolate ice-cream cake and placed it in front of the birthday boy. And that's when it began.
My brother started violently screaming like a banshee and cried to my mother that he wanted to blow out the candles. My mother had the gall to go up to the birthday boy's mother and asked if my brother could blow out the candles and the birthday boy could just cut the cake.
The mother obviously refused, and told my mother to get my brother under control or they would have to leave. My mother calmed my brother and told him he couldn't blow out the candles. And when he started screaming again, my mom just gave him a look that instantly went from him screaming and whining, to him sulking in the corner of the room.
While everyone was having cake, my brother didn't even take a plate. He just had his face scrunched up, like he was going to kill someone. Then it happened again. Everyone started putting their presents on the table for the birthday boy. My parents took out a playset of Batman and put it on the table.
My brother thought it was for him when they bought it and burst into tears. Then his crying turned into rage. He ran over to the table, and shoved all of the presents off the table. All of the other parents were mortified and the birthday boy was broken.
I ran up to him and held his hands tightly so he couldn't do more damage. The birthday boy's mother started hugging her son tightly and shouted at my parents to get out.
My mother and father dragged my brother away from me, while he was still kicking on everything when my parents were pulling on him. My parents told me to move it. But I decided to stay and help the birthday boy's mother.
I helped her put all the presents back on the table and the children sat around and opened it one by one. Turns out- two or three of the presents broke when my brother pushed it all on the ground. The birthday boy didn't even make a scene and took all the broken presents and handed it to his mother.
After the party was over, the mother of the birthday boy thanked me for sticking around and I left. When I got to where I locked my bike, the tires had been slashed. What. A. Surprise. I had to walk home and got home, where my brother was still crying. I then later found out that my mother had gone out to buy him some presents, to calm him down.
Keep various small, gift wrapped boxes hidden. Whenever your parents backs are turned, flash it so only your brother sees it and start unwrapping it. Hide it before parents turn around 🎁
Who tf slashed your tires?
Your brother should not be allowed out in public.
Are your parents going to reimburse the neighbors for the broken presents? I would hope they would. They need to get therapy for this spoiled brat ASAP. Imagine him in his teens, getting drunk, abusing drugs, etc. if he's acting like this now.
Your parents sound just as crazy as your brother. When you're older, get yourself together and move away. Your little better will be much worse and have the whole neighborhood on lockdown with cops always showing up.
This is where kids that shoot up schools start. He will have no friends. Your mom will say she doesn't understand why. He'll be a nightmare at school. He will be suspended and then expelled. He will not get better because she enables him. I am so sorry.
Well your parents are well on their way to raising an absolutely AH. If you want to know what happens to kids who never get told no - look at America's president. Your parent's are failing him on a fundamental level.
What a remarkable display of bad parenting on your brother. Your parents must’ve done something right for you to turn out so well but I assume it’s more on you than them. May your days be filled with health and happiness.
NTJ. Your parents and your brother are. They need to get him in therapy ASAP! You think he’s bad now, wait until he’s a teenager with that attitude. He will end up living in a jail cell.
YTA - for wasting our time. If you are going to write from the perspective of a kid, try using verbiage and a writing style of a kid. This is so obviously A fake post for karma farming.