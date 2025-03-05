'AITA for blowing up at my parents for taking us to Athens, Georgia instead of Athens, Greece?'

I'm 17f always wanted to go to Greece. I love Greece so much to the point where I taught myself how to speak Greek, both standard and Cypriot and I can read Ancient Greek. I've read the Iliad, Odyssey and many other of Homer's books in Ancient Greek and I watch TV, sports, movies and play video games in Greek and I got online Greek friends who I do it with in Greek.
I've got Greek friends in Athens, Thessaloniki and Lanarca that I want to meet so that's why I was so excited when my parents said they would take us on a family vacation to Athens. This would be the first time I would leave the country and go on a plane.
This happened during an amazing party but if it was during the only time we could go to Greece I would do it, my friends understood. I made a plan of everything I wanted to see in Greece, Meteora, Olympiakos stadium, Acropolis, Plaka, among other things all over Athens and if we had time perhaps Thessaloniki, Sparta, or some other cities.
I also made it a priority to go check out Universities in Greece as thats where I want to go. I showed my parents this and they were like yeah sure you can do that we don't care. Trip is in February. We fly to Atlanta, i assumed it was a layover. We land and my parents said we need to get to the hotel and need a rental car. Weird but whatever wasn't paying attention.
Well we drive for an hour or so and i fall asleep in the car and then we get to Athens Georgia and my parents say "hey we're here, wake up sleepy head" and I see a sign that says welcome to Athens Georgia. My sister starts laughing her ass off and my dad starts giggling. I asked them if this was a joke and they said no that we're going on vacation to Athens Georgia, to my dad's friend's lake house.
I have never been more angry in my entire life. We were at a gas station and I argued with my parents. They told me I was a disrespectful brat and that I should be thankful they're taking us on vacation. They said they can't afford to take me to Europe and this is the best thing they could do.
I told they're pieces of $h!t because i missed my friends birthday party for this boring trip in the middle of nowhere in Georgia and this was like some messed up joke that everyone knew about but me. My parents of course keep screaming at me saying I'm a disrespectful brat and I told them to eff off and I elbowed the car window in my angry several times breaking it but cutting myself.
I ran on a bus going to Atlanta, parents are telling me to come back. I told them eff no and I called my friend who used to go to my school but goes to University in Atlanta. He picked me up and I've been at his place with his gf. My parents went from being furious to being worried and are begging me to come back. I told them to eff off.
km89 said:
You know what? NTA. Yes, I know--ungrateful, love of Greece is a phase, overreacting like a teenage girl, blah blah teenager stuff. But there's something especially cruel about watching someone get super excited about something and then "toy Yoda"ing them.
bennetinoz said:
NTA. As a general rule of thumb, if a joke or a prank is going to hurt someone, it's not very funny. It might have been funny if they'd told you right away (as in, when they first told you about the trip happening at all) and you had been able to be in on the joke, but letting you and your friends plan and spend money knowing that they were going to pull a "gotcha" is pretty nasty.
You did overreact, I think, but your family were the ones in the wrong here. I don't think you're being entitled - you didn't "expect" a trip to Greece until they told you/implied they were giving you one, and they continued to play the charade.
leobasementboy said:
ESH, but mostly your parents. You should NOT have broken a rental car window, I would really have assumed that’s common sense before reading this. I guess how much of an AH you are depends on if it was intentional or not. Your parents tricked you deliberately, let you plan your whole trip for weeks, let your excitement build up, and then pulled the rug out from under you. That’s incredibly cruel.
You aren’t the AH for leaving. If you’re in a safe environment, it is totally reasonable to want space after feeling betrayed and hurt like this. I’m really sorry that you went through this. Be sure to keep that cut clean.
Kuroyuri_day said:
NTA. The ONLY way for this "prank" to be ok would be: "Honey we're going to Athens" three second pause "Georgia! Sorry we cant afford to go to Europe, but we're on a nice vacation to a lake house, and one day we promise to see the real thing"
The fact that they waited until you arrived and also laughed at you is incredibly cruel behavior. Shows that your parents aren't very compassionate on a regular basis.
RocketCityNerds said:
Damn that was really cruel of them, maybe a bit of an overreaction on your part but my heart would be absolutely broken by what they did. NTA