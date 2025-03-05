'AITA for blowing up at my parents for taking us to Athens, Georgia instead of Athens, Greece?'

I have never been more angry in my entire life. We were at a gas station and I argued with my parents. They told me I was a disrespectful brat and that I should be thankful they're taking us on vacation. They said they can't afford to take me to Europe and this is the best thing they could do.

I told they're pieces of $h!t because i missed my friends birthday party for this boring trip in the middle of nowhere in Georgia and this was like some messed up joke that everyone knew about but me. My parents of course keep screaming at me saying I'm a disrespectful brat and I told them to eff off and I elbowed the car window in my angry several times breaking it but cutting myself.