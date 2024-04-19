'Parents cancelled my sister's sweet sixteen after a dinner argument over the election.' UPDATED

But also afraid that it'll cost her college because our parents are currently paying for mine and hers, and they were willing to cancel her sweet sixteen over something as stupid as talking politics at her birthday when she asked not to. They already cancelled invitations they sent out along with the venue too. Laura also doesn't want to do any activities in place of the sweet sixteen at the moment

The internet had a lot to say in response.

Friendly-Client6242 wrote:

So your parents showed those great Christian values of love and grace by cancelling her sweet 16? She will be NC in 2 years. She may be quiet, but she’s biding her time.