Overprotective parents compare engaged daughter to disabled brother, refuse to let her move out. AITA?

They seem to think that because he needs a LOT of care, I must need the same level of care, which isn't true. I have ADHD, but I'm perfectly capable of taking care of myself. My brother is low spectrum the type you need to help after they go bathroom,groom them, bathe them and can never survive on their own etc.

I've tried talking to them about moving out, but they just don't get it. They think I'm not ready for independence and that I'll struggle without them. But the truth is, I've been working hard for years, and I'm more than capable of taking care of myself.